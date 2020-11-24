CANADIAN LAKES -- Dennis Winn Powers, a fun-loving devoted family man, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at his home in Canadian Lakes. He was 73 years old. Per his wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life to follow in the summer of 2021.

Denny was a dedicated employee and took great pride in his work throughout his 42-year-long career at Consumers Energy. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Denny married his wife, Susan, on June 17, 1999, and the two spent the last 12 years together in Canadian Lakes. Denny was an involved neighbor and friend to many.

To say he had a big heart would be an understatement. Denny taught his children and grandchildren to look for opportunity in each day to help others and instilled the importance of giving. His family knew they were the most important thing in his life from the beginning. He was an involved parent, coaching basketball, softball, baseball and always being present for his kids' games and events. Caring, loving, and funny were all words used to describe Denny.

After retirement he volunteered his time mentoring the junior golf league, mobile watch and driving cancer patients to their treatments. He enjoyed golf, fishing and bowling in his younger years, and later in life found joy in the billiard league, golf, as well as the active social life of Canadian Lakes. You would be hard-pressed to find someone that didn't like Denny -- his life's goal was to make at least one person smile each day.

His kind and loving nature will be deeply missed by his wife, Susan Powers; his children, Heidi (Chuck) Nutter, Denny (Julie) Powers, Elizabeth (Craig) Hurbanis, Beth Ann Kniffin, Aaron Hansen, and Susan (Joe) Moorhead; seven siblings, (Barbara, Delores, Richard, Bob, Mary, Joanie and Janice); 16 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his beloved dog, Tootsie.

Denny was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Peggie, Bill and Nancy.

In lieu of flowers, those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Angels of Action or Canadian Lakes Gifts and Memorials.

Friends may share a memory with the family online at www.JanowiczFH.com.