Derrielene M. Day
BIG RAPIDS -- Derrielene M. Day, 80, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Nov. 19, 1939, in Neon, Kentucky, the daughter of Derriel and Cuba (Fugate) Short. In 1957, Derrielene graduated as class Valedictorian from Neon High School, and then earned her Associates Degree in Louisville, Kentucky.

On June 21, 1958, in Neon, Derrielene married Joe R. Day. They gradually moved north following the automobile industry until settling in Big Rapids in 1975. Derrielene took an active role in raising her family there, and was a member of the First United Methodist Church. She was formerly involved with the Big Rapids Hospital Auxiliary, and volunteered her time with W.I.S.E.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband Joe; three children, Meigs (Jane) Day, of Grand Rapids, Michael (Mitzi) Day, of Big Rapids, and Melanie (Patrick) Martin, of Davisburg; and seven grandchildren, Kayleigh, Kyle, Alisha, Brooke, Connor, Brennen, and Macy. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jared Michael Day in 1995.

Private family services will be Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Kay Ferguson-Patton officiating. Burial will follow in the Highland View Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for her church, A.R.C. of Mecosta County, or the S.I.D.S. Alliance.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 7, 2020.
