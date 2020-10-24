REED CITY — Diana S. Leggett, 69, of Reed City, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, with her family by her side.

She was born April 16, 1951, the daughter of Lawrence and Alice (Moore) O'Neil.

She grew up attending St. Mary's School in Big Rapids, and also worked at the Convent during her teenage years. She was a devout catholic, whose faith was very important to her.

Diana graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1969.

She began her working career at Consumers Power while living in Jackson. Diana moved back to Big Rapids and worked at Ferris State University's Optometry School until her retirement.

She met Robert Leggett in 1988, and married him a year later. Together, they blended their families and raised five children.

They enjoyed boating, camping, playing cards and especially family gatherings where she spent precious time with her grandchildren.

Diana had a passion and a talent for playing the piano and cooking for her family.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Leggett, of Reed City; five children, Melissa (James) Feenstra, of Jenison, Jessica Slendak, of Stanwood, Robert (Karen) Leggett Jr., of White House, Tennessee, Jennifer Dissmore, of Grandville, Sara (Joseph) Toma, of Marshall; eight grandchildren; nine siblings; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.

A Mass of Resurrection will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Big Rapids, with Father Michael Burt officiating. There will also be a visitation from 5-7 p.m. on Monday at the church, and one hour prior to the Mass on Tuesday. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in Diana's name may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice.

