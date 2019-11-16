BIG RAPIDS -- Diana "Dee" Sewell, 60, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

She was born July 28, 1959, in Grand Rapids, the youngest child of Francis and Ruth (Forman) Cooper. Dee was raised in Cedar Springs and graduated in 1976. In the 1990s, she made her home in Morley, where she enjoyed cooking at the Moz-E-Inn and Buffalo Inn in Stanwood.

Diana was charismatic and a jokester. She loved to listen to music and spend time in her flower gardens.

Dee had a huge heart and will be deeply missed by her true love of 20 years, James Hill, of Big Rapids; beloved children, Damon Cave, Terry Cave, Tina Cave (Ryan Whipple) and Katie Sewell (J.R. Chick); her treasured brother, Terry (Beth) Cooper, of Cedar Springs; father, Francis Cooper (Patsy McQuinn), of Florida; mother, Ruth Cooper, of Cedar Springs; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

Dee was preceded in death by three brothers, Steve, Tim and Brian Cooper.

A Thanksgiving memorial for family and friends will take place to celebrate Dee's life and welcome in the holiday season together from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at the Mecosta Township Hall, 19729 11 Mile Road, Rogers Heights.

