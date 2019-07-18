CARSON CITY -- Dolores Almira (Otto) Dyer joined our Lord in Heaven on July 15, 2019, having lived a full life of 84 years.

She was born in Ionia on Jan. 12, 1935, to Claude Bernard and Beulah Hazel (Faylor) Otto, and remained in Ionia until the eighth grade. She then graduated from Vestaburg in 1953. She was a longtime resident of Greenville and Rodney, then lived her last years under the care of the generous people at Laurels of Carson City.

She was a loving mother, a caring grandmother and great-grandmother, and a devoted wife. She was married to Larry Neal Dyer on Nov. 8, 1957, at the home of the Rev. Vernon Johnson, in McBride, they celebrated 62 years together.

With her pioneer spirit, she continued her education and received a bachelor of science degree from Central Michigan University in 1983. She was a state-licensed social worker and employed by EightCAP, the Commission on Aging for over 11 years, an adult care manager in Big Rapids for more than four years and a social services coordinator at the Mecosta Senior Center.

Dolores was a member of the Sidney Christian Church, the Chippewa Hills Baptist Church and the Mecosta VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was a true patriot as a Blue Star mother and grandmother to generations of service members.

Dolores is survived by her husband; their five children; and dozens of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She enjoyed quilting, reading, writing and collecting tins. As the heart of our family and the joy in the lives of all those she met, she will be missed.

Visitation for Dolores will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, and will be held at the Vestaburg Brigham Chapel, 6055 Howard City-Edmore Road, in Vestaburg.

Funeral services will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, at the Vestaburg Brigham Chapel, with burial at the Ferris Center Cemetery, with Pastor Bernard Leow officiating. Those attending, if you have quilts made by Dolores, you are asked to bring them for display in her honor. Afternoon snacks will be served at the VFW Post 2292, 1490 E. Main St., Edmore, following the graveside services.

Those wishing to donate in memory of Dolores are asked to consider Laurels of Carson City. Donations will be accepted at the services. Condolences to the family may be made using the guestbook at brighamfuneralchapel.com.