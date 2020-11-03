RODNEY -- Donald B. Rehkopf, 68, of Rodney, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

He was born Nov. 22, 1951, in Rodney, the son of Leonard and Dorothy (Schmidt) Rehkopf, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1970. Don was a jack-of-all-trades, and had worked at Michigan Knife and later at Morbark Industries. He loved the outdoors, and his summers were spent working on a cattle ranch in Washington. He also raised coon dogs in his spare time.

Don is survived by three sons, Thorin (Katie), Morgan (Sara) and Earl Rehkopf; three granddaughters, Samantha, Alexis, and Alaina; his mother, Dorothy; three sisters, Gwen Chapman, Penny (Kurt) Wagner, and Lori Jackson; and several nieces and nephews.

Don was preceded in death by his father; his daughter, Smarie; and his granddaughter, Logon.

Per Don's request, no services will be held. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

