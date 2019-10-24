BIG RAPIDS -- Donald Cook, our loving husband, father and grandfather, was born into eternal rest Oct. 21, 2019, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 82.

Donald was born Nov. 26, 1936, in Lafayette, Indiana, the son of Kenneth and Lucille (Graves) Cook.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 21 years, Ellen; his children, Brenda (Loyd) Parks, Russell Cook, Bill Cook, Sarah Stone and Lloyd Cook; his other children, Carol Knapp, Debra Swidorski, Steve Knapp and Jennifer Knapp; grandchildren, Cory, Zach, James, Chris, Dustin, Jessica, Shelby and many more; several great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Cook; his sister, Debora Riely-Cook; and his dog, Chico.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law; six siblings; his first wife, Sharon; and daughter-in-law, Tammy Kelly.

A memorial service will take place in his honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Grace Calvary Fellowship Church in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ronald Weller officiating. Donald's family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made to the church. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.