REED CITY -- Donald George Crockett, 97, of Reed City, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019, at UP Health System, in Marquette.

A son of Francis and Mary (Stobbe) Crockett, he was born on July 15, 1922, in Detroit, where he graduated from Southeastern High School.

Don served in the 313th Troop Carrier Group, Twelfth Air Force, of the U.S. Army Air Corps in World War II. During that time he served in North Africa, Italy, England and Germany. This included every major allied invasion including Sicily, Italy, Normandy and Holland. He was sent to Berlin several weeks after the war ended to serve in the U.S. Group Control Council.

He returned to Detroit after the war and married Ruth Barbara Buerge in 1947, the most special person in his life, to whom he was married to for more than 72 years. Don and Ruth moved to Mount Clemens in 1950, where they raised their three sons, Christopher, Curtis and Kevin.

He studied at Wayne State University and Detroit College of Law. Don worked in the insurance claims industry for 34 years with Wausau Insurance, eventually becoming Liability Claims Manager for Michigan and Ohio. He was very active in church and civic affairs, including elder in the Presbyterian Church, AMVETS and VFW, the Jaycees and vice-chair of the Macomb County Republican Party.

Don's great joys in life were his family, reading, writing and travelling. He also produced some beautiful oil paintings. He and Ruth traveled extensively to nearly every state in the U.S.

After retiring from Wausau Insurance in 1984, they retired to Sun City West, Arizona, where they lived for five years, before returning to Michigan to inhabit the home in Reed City, which Ruth's father grew up in. They lived in this home for almost 30 years. They continued to spend winters in Arizona, with a few years in North Carolina for over 20 years.

Don will be remembered for his great wealth of knowledge, his optimism, his boundless wit and, most importantly, his enduring love for his wife, Ruth, and his three "boys" and grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Mary and Francis Crockett; brothers, Gordon Crockett, William Crockett and Eugene Crockett; as well as grandson, Christopher (Kit) Crockett.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Crockett, of Marquette; and his three sons, Christopher (Karen), of Marquette, Curtis (Anita), of Charlotte, North Carolina; Kevin, of Palm Springs, California; and grandchildren, Alison Crockett, of Marquette, Amanda Crockett, of Chicago, Illinois, Meaghan Crockett, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Anneliese Crockett, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Whitney Crockett, of San Francisco, California and Ian Crockett, of San Francisco, California.

Don was a member of Reed City United Methodist Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the Reed City United Methodist Church beginning at 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, with Rev. Kristen Coristine officiating.

Interment will be made in Woodland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Reed City VFW, 129 E. Osceola Ave., Reed City, MI 49677 or to the Activity Fund Jacobetti Home for Veterans, 425 Fisher Street, Marquette, MI 49855.

