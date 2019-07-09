BIG RAPIDS -- Donald J. Sharp, 84, passed into the arms of Jesus surrounded by his family on Friday, July 5, 2019, at Evergreen Terrace, in Big Rapids.

He was born to Willard and Ethel (Moore) Sharp on Aug. 13, 1934, and grew up on a farm in Camden. He attended Camden schools and graduated from Montgomery High School.

After graduation, Don joined the Army and served during the Korean conflict.

After his discharge, he married Rosemary Radabaugh, the girl next door, on Sept. 14, 1956. They made their home in Reading for many years while Don was employed by the City of Hillsdale Department of Public Services and the George Bates Excavating Company.

In 1971, Don and Rosemary and their two daughters moved to White Cloud, where Don worked at the Newaygo County Road Commission. He retired in 1993.

Don was a quiet, gentle man who enjoyed working in his wood shop and spending time with his family.

He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Kathleen (Tim) Richards and Debra (Rod) Magnuson. He is also survived by Lin (Donald) Beller, who affectionately called him "Dad"; many others who called him "Dad" and "Grandpa"; his grandchildren, Erin (Pete) LaDuke, Alicia (Mitch) Plosz, Jake (Bobbi) Richards and Mark, Adam and Tom Magnuson; and his great-grandchildren, Julia and Isaiah LaDuke, Adalind, Asher and Isette Plosz, Avery and Lucas Richards; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; Rosemary; his parents; four brothers; and four sisters.

Funeral services for Donald will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the Hampton Funeral Home in Hillsdale.

Interment with military honors will follow at the West Woodbridge Cemetery in Camden. The family will receive friends for visitation from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Friends may make charitable contributions to the Mecosta/Osceola Right to Life.

Please visit hamptonfuneralhomes.com to sign the guestbook and/or send a condolence to the family.