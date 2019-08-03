DeTOUR VILLAGE -- Donald Keith Whiteside, 80, of DeTour Village, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Sault Ste. Marie. He was born Dec. 15, 1938, in Mora, Minnesota, to Earl and Phoebe Jane (East) Whiteside.

Don grew up in Mora, working on the family farm. After graduating from high school, he worked at various jobs until he was hired at A&R Pipeline. He continued to work in the natural gas industry until he retired on Jan. 1, 1996.

He married Donna Lou Maxon on Dec. 11, 1965, in Remus, and they raised six children in Stanwood. They vacationed often in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and made DeTour Village their home in 2000.

Don loved fishing. He also enjoyed hunting, woodworking and golfing. He once had a hole-in-one. Don raised many pets and farm animals and enjoyed fixing things.

Don is survived by his wife, Donna; daughter, Pamela (Jack) Baumunk, of Stanwood; sons, James (Brenda) Harris, of Nashville, Tennessee, Ernest (Delia) Whiteside, of Monroe, Darwin Whiteside, of Goetzville and Patrick (Carol) Whiteside, of Stanwood; 18 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren, and one brother, Charles Whiteside, of Lake Worth, Florida.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; son, David Whiteside; sister, Lydia Corbett; and brother, Earl Whiteside.

A Memorial gathering will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, at the home of Patrick and Carol Whiteside, 9044 Northland Drive, Stanwood MI 49346.

Memorial contributions may be made to the DeTour Ambulance/Fire Department, P.O. Box 397, DeTour Village, MI 49725.