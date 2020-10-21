RODNEY — Donald (Donnie) Phillip Ensing, 55, of Rodney, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, after losing his battle to cancer.

Donnie was born June 26, 1965, in Big Rapids, the son of Pete and Evelyn (Doyle) Ensing, and attended Morley-Stanwood High School. Donnie was an avid outdoorsman with a love for hunting and fishing. He loved being around family and friends while working on projects. Donnie will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Donnie is survived by his soulmate of seven years, Carolyn Murphy (and her loving family), of Rodney; his two sons, Brandon (Morgan) Ensing, of Cleveland, OH, and Tyler Ensing, of Loveland, CO; his mother, Evelyn Ensing, of Big Rapids; sister Karen (Glen) VanSyckle, of Big Rapids; brother, Randy Ensing, of Kalkaska; grandchildren, Alison and Graysen; and many nieces and nephews.

Donnie was preceded in death by his father, Pete; daughter, Rebecca; grandson, Landen; brothers, Dean and Terry; and nephew, Matt.

A Celebration of Donnie's life will take place at a later time. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.