MECOSTA -- Donna Darlene Sheathelm, 95, of Mecosta, passed way Aug. 1, 2020, at Harmony Pines in Big Rapids. Cremation has taken place with a military graveside service to be held in Lansing at a later date.

Donna was born in Lansing on Dec. 20, 1924, the daughter of Clarence and Vernah (Feier) Sheathelm. She graduated from Holt High School and was employed at the Lansing State Journal. She joined the U.S. Coast Guard for 18 months during WWII, returning home to the State Journal, where she retired after 30 years.

Donna leaves behind her lifelong friend and companion, Norma Yvonne Larner.

Donna and Norma Larner moved to Mecosta County, built a home on Horsehead Lake and found jobs at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

Donna had a passion for horses and they became a life long adventure, raising, training and racing Standardbred horses. Donna and Norma stayed busy, but still found time to enjoy traveling with tour groups.

Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Donald H., and his wife, Edna Sheathelm.

