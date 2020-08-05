1/1
Donna Darlene Sheathelm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MECOSTA -- Donna Darlene Sheathelm, 95, of Mecosta, passed way Aug. 1, 2020, at Harmony Pines in Big Rapids. Cremation has taken place with a military graveside service to be held in Lansing at a later date.

Donna was born in Lansing on Dec. 20, 1924, the daughter of Clarence and Vernah (Feier) Sheathelm. She graduated from Holt High School and was employed at the Lansing State Journal. She joined the U.S. Coast Guard for 18 months during WWII, returning home to the State Journal, where she retired after 30 years.

Donna leaves behind her lifelong friend and companion, Norma Yvonne Larner.

Donna and Norma Larner moved to Mecosta County, built a home on Horsehead Lake and found jobs at Ferris State University in Big Rapids.

Donna had a passion for horses and they became a life long adventure, raising, training and racing Standardbred horses. Donna and Norma stayed busy, but still found time to enjoy traveling with tour groups.

Along with her parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brother, Donald H., and his wife, Edna Sheathelm.

Friends may share a memory with the family online at janowiczfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Janowicz Family Funeral Home
469 West Wheatland Avenue (M-20)
Remus, MI 49340
989-967-3464
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved