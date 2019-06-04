BIG RAPIDS -- Donna M. Walch, 87, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her daughter's home in Morley.

She was born March 20, 1932, in Sears, the daughter of Vern and Zeda (Cutler) Hillier. Donna married Charles E. Walch II on Sept. 9, 1950, in Angola, Indiana. Together, they raised their family in the Remus and Big Rapids areas.

Donna was a hard worker. She was a farmer's wife, drove school bus for the Morley Stanwood Community Schools for 21 years, ran the buffet at the Big Boy in Big Rapids -- where she kept all the college students in line, keeping the place tidy -- and she volunteered at the Mecosta County Senior Center, making sure they had good food to eat.

Donna was a great cook. She took care of her kids and the neighboring kids, making sure everyone was eating while they worked on the farm and in the garden. The kids especially looked forward to Monday nights, when they had special dinners. Donna will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her four children, Sheila (Hank) Lingle, of Morley, David Walch, of Big Rapids, Mitchell (Lisia) Walch, of Big Rapids, and Nancy Walch-Snavley, of Big Rapids; nine grandchildren, Brian (Heather) Hillis, Sarah Cassidy, Joshua (Monica) Walch, Charles (Megan) Walch, Katheryn (Ryan) Cole, Amber (Carl) Peters, Anthony (Heather) Snavley, Austin (Ashley) Snavley, and John Cassidy; 11 great-grandchildren, Danny, Graysie, Mitchie, Emmie, Sophia, Paisley, Kendall, Bella, Hadleigh Sue, Kayson and Finn; and many nieces and nephews.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles E. Walch II, on Aug. 26, 2011; son-in-law, Dan Hillis; and four siblings, Evelyn, Harold, Emma and Vern Jr.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Reverend Sara Hill officiating. The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the funeral home. Donna will be laid to rest at Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mecosta County Commission on Aging - Meals on Wheels.

The family would like to thank Tina Huey, of Spectrum Health Hospice, and Heather Humm for going above and beyond to extend their help.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.