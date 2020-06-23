REMUS -- Donna May Flachs, 92, of Remus, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Mount Pleasant.

Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, at St. Michael's Cemetery, with Father Tom Boufford officiating. A memorial mass will be at St. Michael Catholic Church at a later date.

Donna was born in Lakeview on Jan. 28, 1928, the daughter of Milo and Lulu Hansen.

She married Walter Flachs on Feb. 7, 1947, and the two grew their family to include eight children. Her love of cooking led her in many different directions, from cooking Sunday dinners for her family, to baking pies and donuts for St. Michael's. Donna was famous for her no-bake cookies, which she made exactly one million and one, and no one would dare try to recreate.

Donna was an avid crocheter. "Quiet," "loving" and "the best grandma ever," were all words used to describe her. She loved fishing trips to Canada and going to dances with friends, and thoroughly enjoyed those she worked with at Ore-Ida for 21 years.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Stephen (Lonna) Flachs, James (Linda) Flachs, Thomas Flachs and Mary (Rick) Roosa; sisters-in-law, Mary Flachs and Darlene Frumveller; Godchildren, Duane Covelle, Pam Moore and Romana Young; 18 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Sadly, Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Flachs; children, Terry and Larry, Richard and Walter "Joe" Flachs; sisters, Mary Babcock and Geraldine Jensen; granddaughter, Kristina Flachs; and great-grandchildren, Kaylee Flachs and Andrew Vinton.

Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to St. Michael Catholic Church. Friends may share a memory with the family at the cemetery or online at janowiczfh.com.