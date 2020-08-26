BIG RAPIDS -- Doreen Estes was born Oct. 27, in Muskegon, the third child of Anthony (Tom) and Ruth Bell.

A child of the Depression, she learned as a young child the importance and value of work, holding a variety of jobs from child care to house cleaning, selling Flint Coney Dogs at local fairs with her brother and sister, to working at the Golden Horseshoe, the family's tavern in Muskegon.

Doreen graduated from Muskegon High School in 1945 and briefly attended Central Michigan College of Education and Business (CMU). Returning home, she went to work for the Brunswick Corporation as a secretary, as well as becoming a member of the company bowling and billiard teams.

A friend asked if she'd go out on a blind date with her favorite cousin newly returned from the Army. He was in town for the summer, working as a tree trimmer for Consumers Power to earn tuition for his next term at Michigan Agricultural College (now MSU). She agreed, and on June 19, 1948, married Ivan Estes, at McGrath Congregational Church. Their loving, caring marriage lasted 67 years until Ivan's death.

Following Ivan's graduation from MAC, Doreen transcribed medical records for Caro State Hospital and Pontiac State Hospital as Ivan took administrative jobs there. They moved back to Lansing in 1953 and she began a new career as a mother to Jodi and David.

In the late 1960s, Doreen reentered the workforce as an employee of Knapp's Department Store, working in the silver and china department. Christmas meant at least one box with the Knapp's logo would be found under the tree with something she had seen while working that she felt was just perfect for the recipient.

After Ivan's retirement from Mental Health, they spent time traveling around the country and abroad. In 1990, they moved to their "Cottage" on Pretty Lake, Mecosta. In 1991, they became snowbirds spending winters at their home in Piney Point, Florida, and summers at the lake.

Doreen was an avid seamstress. Jodi would always be guaranteed a three piece fully lined suit or other lovingly sewed outfit to start the school year. She was also a collector of "pretty things"and antiques, and was a thrift shopper of the first order. Doreen loved telling stories of how she found something unique at a yard sale or thrift store.

She loved to bake and cook, collecting recipes from her trips and recreating them at home, especially those she'd persuaded a restaurant or cook to part with.

Doreen loved movement, and could often be found dancing to any music. She participated in exercise classes into her nineties. She loved to dress up for dinner on cruises, causing a friend to remark that "She always looked like a queen." She encouraged her children and grandson to follow their dreams, attending their concerts, theater performances, and other activities. She was the parent who brought chocolate chip cookies to cross country and swim meets and she loved everyone she met.

Doreen was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Robert; sisters, Geraldine and Delores; her husband, Ivan; and son, David.

She is survived by her daughter, Jodi and her husband Douglas Gabert; grandson, Martin and his partner Rachel Carreri; nieces, Sharon (Tom) Cole, and Debra (Randy) Dahlquist; and nephews, Jerry (Diane) and Don Beattie, and David Reihmer. She is also survived by her granddogs, Stella and Ladybug.

The family is appreciative of the care she received in her last years from Ashley Larson and Mary Pardo, and especially the staff of the Curry House, Cadillac.

Doreen and Ivan will be interred in the Columbarium of St Andrew's Episcopal Church, Big Rapids. A celebration of her life will take place in September.

Memorials may be sent to Manna Pantry, 315 S State Street, Big Rapids, 49307; Osceola County Animal Control Shelter, 502 Savidge St, Reed City; or to Christ Church, 4030 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, Florida 34205, attn Children and Youth Ministries.

