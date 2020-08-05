BIG RAPIDS -- Dorothy G. Salisbury, 91, of Big Rapids, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

She was born Feb. 9, 1929, in Big Rapids, the daughter of George "Russell" and Minnie (Carter) Snavley, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1948.

Dorothy worked as an operator for Michigan Bell Telephone in Big Rapids for 13 years. For many years following, she babysat for numerous area children, including those of policemen, doctors, and nurses.

Dorothy was a former member of the Third Avenue Church of God, and more recently the Big Rapids Assembly of God. In her younger years, she enjoyed campaigning for the Republican Party.

She had the ability to take a little and stretch it to meet the needs of many, quite similar to Jesus feeding the 5000 on the mountainside. Her heart was as big as the world itself and she shared all she had with all who had need.

Dorothy is survived by her 4 children, Douglas (Teresa) Salisbury, of Bedford, KY, Karen (Bob) Salazar, of Kentwood, Terry (Lisa) Salisbury, of Paris, and Kristy Whalen, of Big Rapids; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; her brothers, Donald (LaVerne) Snavley, of Big Rapids and Marvin (Ellen) Snavely, of Big Rapids; her sister Diane (David) Johnson, of Ft. White, FL; her special friend and caregiver, Teresa Allen; and many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Whalen; an infant grandson, Michael Salisbury; her brother, Lavern Snavley; her sister, Leola Raglin; and her infant sister, Eldora.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will begin at 1 p.m., Aug. 6, at Snavley Island, located on the Muskegon River just north of Hoover Road in Paris.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the 700 Club at cbn.com/giving/700club/contribute, or Angels of Action, 200 S. Stewart Ave in Big Rapids.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.