REMUS -- Dorothy Jean (Merrill) Everts, our gem of a wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at home surrounded by family.

A funeral service to honor her life will take place at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Patti Hicks officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Dorothy was born June 23, 1932, the daughter of Andrew and Violet (Bruce) Merrill. She married ElJay Everts on Nov. 14, 1950, and the two grew their family to include three children. For over 20 years, ElJay and Dorothy lived in places all over the world while ElJay proudly served his country. During those years, Dorothy made many lifelong friends.

Once back to her hometown of Blanchard, she became the librarian, bringing the library back for her community to enjoy. A Detroit Tigers fan to her core, Dorothy had season tickets to watch them in Lakeland, Florida, while there for the winters.

Loving, fair and accepting were all words used to describe Dorothy. She loved to craft, knit, camp and play euchre. She also was a proud Warriors wrestling fan, always at matches to cheer on her grandson, Cole. Dorothy was a second mother to many, and "Aunt Dort" to many more.

Her kind and thoughtful ways will be deeply missed by her husband of 68 years, ElJay; children, Michael (Gloria) Everts, David (Joy) Everts and Cindy Thielen; grandchildren, Kim, Kevin, Anita, Nick, Sara, Abby and Cole; sisters-in-law, Mary Beebe and Lois Merrill; and 14 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andy, Richard and Bruce; brother-in-law, Mel; sisters-in-law, Nancy and Mary Jane; niece, Brenda; and son-in-law, John.

Those desiring may direct memorial donations to Heartland Hospice, or to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

