ROGERS HEIGHTS -- Dorothy M. Bartell, 71, of Rogers Heights, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at her daughter's home.

She was born April 18, 1948, in Munising, the daughter of Emil and Virginia (Miller) McCollum. Dorothy graduated from Mather High School in Munising. She married the love of her life Ray Bartell on Oct. 29, 1966, in Au Train, and together they raised their family in Brighton.

Dorothy retired from General Filters in Novi. She and Ray moved to Rogers Heights in 2000, where they enjoyed living on the river. Dorothy's passion was quilting and sewing. She enjoyed arts and crafts, including painting, making candles and ceramics. Dorothy and Ray traveled the country, taking trips in their fifth wheel or going to Disney with their children and grandchildren. She had a sweet and forgiving personality, she was a talented cook and a welcoming hostess. Dorothy was a member of the DAR Mecosta Chapter in Big Rapids and a Mecosta Township election inspector on the election committee.

Dorothy was the best grandmother, and her grandchildren were everything to her. She is going to be missed by all whose lives she impacted. Dorothy is survived by her husband of 53 years, Ray Bartell, of Rogers Heights; two children, Christine (Mike) Sawle, of Howell, and Dave (Linda) Bartell, of Big Rapids; four grandchildren, Matthew Sawle, Jacob, Zachary and Quinton Bartell; four siblings, Larry (Betsy) McCollum, of Holland, Kathy DesÃrmo, of Holland, Sue Tongusi, of Munising, and Jeannie McCollum, of Texas; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Emil Jr. and Bob McCollum.

Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ron Witbeck officiating. The family will greet friends from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to WISE (Women's Information Services Inc. Big Rapids), PO Box 1249, Big Rapids, MI 49307.

