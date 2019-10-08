REED CITY -- Dorothy Marie (Morlock) Bitler, of Reed City, passed away quietly at her residence on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. She was 93 years old.

She was raised on a farm in Hersey, where the children walked to school or, in the winter, when the snow was too deep to walk, her father took them by horse and sleigh. Dorothy loved the farm and the outdoors. The family raised cattle and chickens and the most beautiful garden. She had the greenest of green thumbs. She would can hundreds of quarts of fruits and vegetables and share the rest of the produce with family and friends. Sometimes, strangers would stop and admire her garden and she would fill their arms with produce.

Dorothy married Delbert "Pat" Deraine Bitler on Oct. 4, 1946. Pat always said he was rollerskating and this girl fell down in front of him and he had no choice but to pick her up and that was the beginning of a 73-year marriage.

Dorothy and Pat babysat for the neighborhood children during their retirement years, and later, some of these children's children. To this day, they still are receiving graduation and marriage invitations. She had albums filled with their pictures. Some of the parents of those children would still visit Dorothy and thank her for helping to raise their families.

Dorothy loved games, especially card games. She played euchre often and enjoyed the feisty group of players who gathered together with Gordy and Joann Allers. If she wasn't having coffee with her daughters and friends, she was at the McDonald's in Reed City, where she would often table hop from group to group with her coffee.

She is survived by her children; June (Billy) Torry, of Chippewa Lake, Carol (Ken) Ladd, of Evart, and Pastor David (LeAnn) Bitler, of Colorado; grandchildren, Billy Torry Jr., of Big Rapids, Marcy (Derrick) Jaques, of Big Rapids, Nichole Ladd, of Cadillac, Darrick (Michelle) Ladd, of Evart, Joel (Emily) Bitler, of Colorado, and Corey (Justine) Bitler, of Colorado; her great grandchildren, Kyle, Allison, Ella, Addison, Sydney, Blake, Callie, Silas and Linea; her sister, Betty Stenberg, of Paris; sister-in-law, Karen (Pat) McKinny, of Reed City; brother-in-law, Larry Bitler, of Florida. She also leaves behind many cousins, nieces and nephews -- especially Jackie Gray and Debbie Stenberg, who often took her on road trips to who knows where, but she loved them.

The family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home. Funeral services and burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer and Wellness Path, Big Rapids/Reed City Spectrum Health Foundation, Artworks of Big Rapids and St. Peter's Lutheran School.