REED CITY -- Dorothy Waneta Grein, of Reed City, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Spectrum Health Rehab and Nursing Center. She was 98.

She was born March 16, 1921, in Owosso, to Erwin and Erma (Schneider) Knoop, and was a 1939 graduate of Evart High School. On Sept. 1, 1940, she was married to Donald Grein at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City.

She was employed with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office as the matron of the jail, where she was responsible for all the meals and as the intake officer for female inmates. She served for a time as the Osceola County undersheriff, likely the first woman to hold such office in the state of Michigan.

Mr. and Mrs. Grein we're past "Citizens of the Year." Dorothy was a longtime member of the St. Paul Lutheran Church, in Reed City, where she served as a "Sunshine Lady," and was a frequent volunteer with the Red Cross. She enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano and riding horses.

She is survived by her children, Aloma Grein, Karen (Ron) Pegg, Kaye (Gary) Johnson, Jeff Grein and Daniel (Laurie) Grein; nine grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her aunt, Mary Petras (Florida); her sister, Leona (Oliver) Reichow; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Grein; parents, Erwin and Erma Knoop; sisters, Patricia Lockhart-Chupp and Doris Carlisle; and her brother, Dale Knoop.

A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Reed City, with Rev. Matthew Deames officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m., and a luncheon will be held in the fellowship hall after the conclusion of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the St. Paul Lutheran Church or to Hospice of Michigan.