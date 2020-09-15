MORLEY -- Douglas Eugene Weed was reunited with his sweet wife Cathy in heaven on Sept. 13, 2020. He was at peace in his home, surrounded by many of his loved ones. There was no other place he would have wanted to be.

He was born March 6, 1946, to his loving parents Bud and Helen. He was the youngest of their four children.

He leaves behind brothers, Dick (Kathy) and Mike (Barb); and sister, Sharon (Bill). They will miss their little brother and his constant picking on them, but know he is rejoicing.

He married his sweetheart in 1970 and they moved into their home in Morley, where together they raised their family. He lived in that house for 46 years. They shared many great memories there and were a love story to be envied.

He joins his daughter, Teresa; and wife, Cathy, in heaven. His son, Doug, remains here on earth to live out the rest of his days making his dad proud.

He was best known for his love of storytelling, Jesus, fishing, his family, Judith Durham, his bad jokes, guitar playing, obsession with McDonald's fish sandwiches, and his oversized leather hat that he wore no matter what the occasion was.

If he wasn't home you could bet money he was on the river fishing with his nephew and best friend John or sitting across the table from his lifelong pain-in-the-butt best friend Ray. Either way, you know he'd have his coffee and be the one doing most of the talking.

His grandchildren, Vivian, Autumn, Hanna, Doug, Casey and Pete; and two great-grandchildren (one on the way), will always remember the funny nicknames he gave them, the songs he sang them and the lessons he taught them. He loved them very much and never failed to show it. He was their Poppy, and they will forever cherish all that he was.

He was a man who wore many hats. A faithful husband, doting father, adoring grandfather, loyal friend and brother, and if he were here he would be rolling his eyes at all of those descriptions because he was also a humble man. He truly never realized he had a heart of pure gold, and that he was a true gift from God himself.

One of his favorite songs was, "Less of Me" by Glen Campbell, and we encourage you to go give it a listen. And, if anything, you'll get a bigger glimpse at the man we all knew and will forever love. We hope we all can be a little more like Doug.

"The song has ended, but the melody lingers on."

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at the Northland United Methodist Church in Stanwood with Pastor Gary Bondarenko officiating. The family will greet friends from 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15 at the church. Doug will be laid to rest at Stanwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Doug's name to Northland United Methodist Church.

Please sign the virtual guestbook or share a memory at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com