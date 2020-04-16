REMUS -- Doyle Gietzen passed away Tuesday, in Mecosta County.

A private burial will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery, in Remus.

Doyle was born in Wheatland Township on October 17, 1934, to Robert and Lena (Ockert) Gietzen.

He married Betty Tyler on March 2, 1957, at St. Michael Catholic Church. He owned Remus Electric for 40 years and loved to play cards.

Doyle is survived by his daughter, Debra (Larry) Hansen; two sons, Douglas (Coleen) Gietzen and Scott (Cindy) Gietzen; five grandchildren, Ryan Bianchi, Kyle (Dustin) Hansen, Tyler Hansen, Lacy Hansen and Brock (Chelsey) Gietzen; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Agnes Esch; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.

Sadly, Doyle was preceded in death by his parents, wife, son, three brothers and one sister.

