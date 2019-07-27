RODNEY -- Duane G. Johansen, 61, of Rodney, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

He was born Nov. 17, 1957, in Big Rapids, the son of Carl "Sonny" and Betty (Maneke) Johansen.

Duane was born, raised and worked on the family farm.

Duane graduated from Chippewa Hills High School. He attended Ferris State University and Central Michigan University, earning his degrees in business and electronics. Duane was an electrical engineer technician.

He was always there to help his family and friends.

Duane had a wide range of talents. He could repair anything, especially farm equipment. He restored old cars and remodeled homes. He was on the Johansen Bowling Team, where they took second place. Duane was a member of the Weidman Eagles Aerie No. 4540.

He will be greatly missed.

Duane is survived by his parents, Carl "Sonny" and Betty, of Rodney; three brothers, Donald (Diane), of Rockford, Steven (Julie), of Rodney and Larry (Kim), of Texas; five nieces and nephews; six great-nieces and nephews; special friend, Betsy Ashbaugh, of Barryton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Johansen; his grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Cremation has taken place and a private family service is being planned for a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Duane's name to Paul R. Johansen Scholarship Endowment, for students in Ferris State University's heavy equipment program. Mail to: The Ferris Foundation, 420 Oak St., PRK 101, Big Rapids, MI 49307 (Duane and his parents started this in Paul's memory) or a donation can be made to the .

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, in Big Rapids.

