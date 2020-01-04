BIG RAPIDS -- Dwight Harrison South, 67, of Big Rapids, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Spectrum Health Blodgett Hospital in Grand Rapids.

He was born March 20, 1952, in Detroit, the son of Walter and Mary (Lacy) South. Dwight graduated from Baldwin High School in 1970 and served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1970-72.

Dwight worked at Meijer in Big Rapids for several years and worked for many years at Big Rapids Products. He loved animals, including dogs, turtles, lizards and cats. He enjoyed long rides out of town and listening to his favorite music. During the summer, he loved to fish and hunt for box turtles. He cherished his children and grandchildren -- spending time with them was what he loved most.

He was in a musical group from 1972-1974 called Deep Velvet. He sung as tenor and was lead singer in "Complain to the Clouds." Another hit was "Hannah Mae," which they performed at places like Twenty Grand and other nightclubs in Detroit and Atlanta, Georgia.

Deep Velvet would sometimes be the opening band for groups like The Spinners, The Whispers and The Dramatics. He had a great singing voice and would sing all the time, and could still move to the same dances they did with the group.

Dwight is survived by his children, Latrice Marbury, Dwight Marbury, Dwinetta Webb and Pierce Webb; seven grandchildren, LaDejonae, Dejon, and Deron Marbury, Karlito and Kingston McKinney, Pierce Jr. and Pierre Webb; and his girlfriend of more than 20 years, Donna Pore.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Julia Ann South, in 2015.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.