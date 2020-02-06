CANADIAN LAKES -- Earl H. Berkobien, loving husband, father and grandfather, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 81.

Mr. Berkobien was born July 1, 1938, in Saginaw, to Herman and Edna (Nuerminger) Berkobien. Earl farmed in his younger years and was known as the "Pickle King" at the Saginaw Market. He retired from Chevrolet in Saginaw, where he worked as a millwright and was a member of the UAW.

Earl and his wife, Margaret, who preceded him in death, raised five children and would spend summers at Chippewa Lake, where he had bought and remodeled a cottage for his family. He enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting and captaining his pontoon boat.

Mr. Berkobien was very civic-minded and served as treasurer on the Carrollton Board of Education, was a member of the Carrollton Township Board, the Carrollton Lions Club and the Carrollton VFW.

Earl married Maryann Karamol on June 11, 2005, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Evart. He served as Eucharistic Minister and usher at Sacred Heart. Earl and Maryann made their home in Canadian Lakes.

Mr. Berkobien is survived by his wife, Maryann, of Canadian Lakes; his four children, Lee Berkobien, of Ann Arbor, Brian Berkobien, of Kenockee, Kelley (Rodney) Simpson, of New Albany, Ohio, and Chris (Beverly) Berkobien, of Frankenmuth; two step-children, Chris (Brandy) Karamol, of Ft. Worth, Texas, and Scott (Heather) Karamol, of Taylors, South Carolina; eighteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his sister, Shirley Hall, of Grayling.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Margaret; his youngest daughter, Annette Berkobien; five sisters; and five brothers.

Funeral services honoring the life of Earl H. Berkobien are at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Evart, with Father Joe Fix officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to .