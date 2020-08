BIG RAPIDS -- A memorial for Ed Worth, who passed away on April 29, 2020, in Sarasota, Florida, will be at 3 p.m. Aug. 29, at Clear Lake Golf Club, 14777 150th Ave., Big Rapids.

The service will be outside.

Hors d'oeuvres will be served after the service.

You are encouraged to wear masks and social distance.

If you choose, you can watch the livestream at vimeo.com/449031597.