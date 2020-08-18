1/1
Edna Louise Langworthy
BIG RAPIDS -- Edna Louise Langworthy, 79, of Big Rapids, peacefully went with her Lord on Aug. 17, 2020, at her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born May 31, 1941, in Edmore, the daughter of William and Marie (Gibson) Johnson, and lived in Grant Center most of her life. On Aug. 3, 1957, Edna married Melvin B. Langworthy, and the couple recently celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Throughout her life, Edna worked at Wolverine World Wide, Evart Products and Kraftube. She also worked as a caregiver for the Michigan Department of Human Services, and was self-employed as a housekeeper. Edna was an avid canner, and loved cooking and baking for family and friends alike. She also enjoyed the Woman's Bible Study at the Grant Center United Methodist Church.

Edna is survived by her husband, Melvin; five children, Lila Zill, Melvin Langworthy, Leroy (Helen) Langworthy, Laurie (Todd) Runnels and Richard (Stacie) Langworthy; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; her sister, Judy Downs; two brothers, Russell Downs and William (Barbara) Johnson; sisters-in-law, Donna and Barbara Langworthy; brother-in-law, Norman Langworthy; many nieces and nephews; and her lifelong friend, Beverly Erickson.

Edna was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, three sisters, and her grandson, Michael.

Funeral services for Edna will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Grant Center United Methodist Church, 15260 21 Mile Road, with Pastor Ken Dunn and Eldon Langworthy as officiants. Burial will take place in the Grant Center Cemetery, and a luncheon will follow at the Grant Township Hall.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for the Grant Center Church.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
