PARIS -- Edna Marie Olson, 95, of Paris, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her residence.

She was born April 26, 1924, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Edward and Susan (Harter) Fortin, and graduated from Big Rapids High School. On May 12, 1949, she married Vernon Olson, and together they owned and operated their farm in Norwich Township for many years.

Edna enjoyed the work she did at Head Start in Reed City. She was also a lifetime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids.

Edna is survived by her son, Dale (Vicki) Olson, of Paris; her daughter, Marsha Brown, of Pensacola, Florida; nine grandchildren, Bridget, Brad, Chad (Kerrie), Rob (Jenilee), Kristy (Scott), Kerry (Zack), Richie (Nancy), Liza and Stacey (Joel); 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Mary Eckles; and several nieces and nephews.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, on Aug. 3, 1996; two sons, Bob and Jerry; her brother, Ed "Sonny" Fortin; and her sisters, Clara Staff and Lucy LaRock.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, in Big Rapids, with Father Jegar Fickel officiating. Burial will be in the Hungerford Cemetery in Norwich Township. Edna's family will greet friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Mohnke Funeral Home, in Big Rapids, and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.