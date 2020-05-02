SARASOTA, Fla. -- Ed Worth, 82, of Big Rapids, passed away April 29, at Manor Care, in Sarasota, Florida.He was born March 22, 1938, to the late Charles and Alice (Fetterley) Worth.Ed attended Barryton High School and later joined the National Guard. In 1969, he married his wife of 50 years, Nina Kay Church, daughter of the late Ashley and Estelle (Terrill) Church, of Evart.Ed began his career as a fireman with the Big Rapids Fire Department in the late 60's, where he helped save multiple lives and property during his service before retiring in the early 90s after suffering a heart attack during a fire. From there, Ed continued to run his business "Ed's Antenna Sales and Service," later becoming "Ed's Garage Doors Sales and Service," where he provided service to the local community for many years before retiring.Ed was a wonderful husband and father. He loved his family, his dogs, country music, riding his motorcycle, sharing stories over coffee at the local coffee shops and golfing with friends. He could fix anything and took a lot of pride in his hard-working mentality. Ed was well known for always having a joke to tell and never being shy to share his opinion.Ed is survived by his wife, Nina; sons, Aaron Worth, Rick Hartgrove and Joe (Cindy) Worth; daughters, Tina Gipson and Cheryl (Joe) Hoskovich; grandsons, Michael Gipson and Kyle Hoskovich; and brother, Harold (Joann) Worth; along with many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brothers, Duane "Punk" (Terri), Bob (Melva Jo), Ray, Dick and Lawrence, along with brother-in-law, Marvin (Judy) Church; and sister-in-law, Jane Church.There will be a memorial service at First United Methodist Church in Big Rapids at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a memorial contribution to a charity of your choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 2, 2020.