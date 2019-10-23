REED CITY -- Edward M. Clock Jr., 78, of Reed City, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

He was born in Monroe, on Jan. 30, 1941, to Edwin Clock Sr. and Lillian (Hague) Clock.

He graduated from Monroe High School in 1959. He married Kay Larrow in June 1960. They had two girls, Lois and Linda. They both preceded him in death.

He was a meat cutter for 24 years, worked at La-Z-Boy chair company for five years, and was a bus driver for MOISD for 20 years, retiring in 2005.

He moved to Evart in 1969. He enjoyed cooking for family get-togethers, music, motorcycles and camping. In the mid-'60s he made a camper out of a bread truck. In the mid-'70s he fixed a van so he and his two girls could sleep in it. In the mid-'80s he and daughter, Linda, made a pop-up camper to pull behind his motorcycle. When he retired, he and granddaughter, Miranda, made a toy hauler out of a car hauler.

On June 13, 1992, Ed married the love of his life, Sharon Gensler. They took a seven-week motorcycle honeymoon. They were in 22 states and traveled 9,900 miles, and camped every night but one. Altogether, they have been in 44 states on a motorcycle.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Christian Motorcyclists Association.

He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 27 years; sons, Edward Vetter and Robert (Diane) Vetter; grandchildren, Shera, Miranda, Michelle, Travis and Danielle; one great-granddaughter, Alivia; one sister; and one brother.

His parents; his two daughters, Lois Koop and Linda Loveland; and son-in-law, John Loveland, preceded him in death.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with Rev. Matthew Deames officiating. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Meida Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222275 Four Mile Road, Reed City; or Eagle Village, 4507 170th Ave., Hersey, MI. 49639, The Salvation Army, or a .

