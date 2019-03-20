Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward W. Gabert.

REED CITY -- Edward W. Gabert, 96, of Reed City, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.

He was born Sept. 17, 1922, in Detroit, the son of Otto and Marie (Bresser) Gabert. Ed graduated from Cass Tech High School in Detroit. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged after serving in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Following his service, Ed studied at the Detroit Institute of Technology, earning his degree in architecture.

While attending Detroit Tech, he married his high school sweetheart, the former Marjorie Bailey, his "Red Headed Girl." They lived in the Detroit area, where Ed worked as an architect until gravitating north, first to Mount Pleasant and later to Ferris State University in Big Rapids. Ed taught architectural technology and computer aided design at FSU until his retirement. He was a member of the American Institute of Architects for many years.

Ed was a lifelong supporter of the arts. He contributed to Tuba Bach, was a member of Artworks and the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust. Ed was a devout member of the United Church of Big Rapids.

He is survived by two sons, Steven (Debbie) Gabert, of Crawfordville, Florida, and Douglas (Jodi) Gabert, of Reed City; four grandchildren, Jonathon Gabert, Benjamin Gabert, Martin Gabert and Courtney Batchelor; three great-grandsons, Liam, Logan and Tyler; a sister, Marilyn Wells, of Grand Rapids; several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will take place 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the United Church of Big Rapids with Pastor JT Hills officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorial contributions in Ed's name may be made to Artworks or the United Church of Big Rapids.

