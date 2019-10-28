BIG RAPIDS -- Edwina Lee Abbott, 79, of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at her residence.

She was born Jan. 15, 1940, in West Branch, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy (Adams) Carscallen.

As a freshman in high school, Edwina met a sophomore named Merle Abbott. They became high school sweethearts and were married on Feb. 27, 1960.

In 1970, the Abbotts moved to Big Rapids. For many years, Edwina worked in the bookkeeping offices at the Big Rapids Community, later Mecosta County General Hospital. She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Big Rapids, and a longtime volunteer for Project Starburst. Edwina enjoyed camping and vacationing with family at the cabin.

Surviving are her husband, Merle; their children, Jeff (Yuko) Abbott, Melinda (John) Sims and Robert Abbott; her sister, Carolyn Doyle; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Edwina was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle; brother, Dick Carscallen; and sister, Donna McKenney.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Roger Polston officiating. Burial will take place in the Logan Cemetery in Ogemaw County. Edwina's family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.