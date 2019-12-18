BIG RAPIDS -- Elaine E. Ross, 87, of Big Rapids, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at the Brook of Big Rapids, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 8, 1932, in Grant Center, the daughter of Fred and Anna (Lucht) Freiberg. After graduating from Big Rapids High School, Elaine met the love of her life, Keith Ross. On Dec. 31, 1952, the couple married, and raised three sons.

While raising her children, Elaine also worked at Ferris State University, where she retired from. Elaine was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. She enjoyed playing cards, spending quality time with family and socializing with friends.

Elaine is survived by her three sons, Steven (Kay), of Lansing, Michael (Tiffany), of Grand Rapids and Douglas (Christine), of Cincinnati, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Rebecca (Russ), Matthew (Shea), Thomas Keith and Elizabeth (Mark).

She was preceded in death by her husband, Keith, in 2011; and brother, Fred Freiberg.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Big Rapids, with Pastor Jonathan Williams officiating. Burial will be in the Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids. Elaine's family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, at the church.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.