LEROY -- Elaine Lois Miller, 89, of LeRoy passed away Oct. 25 at Reed City Hospital.

Elaine was born June 8, 1931, in Cadillac, to Victor and Mary Garnett and was a 1949 graduate of Luther High School. On Sept. 16, 1950, she was married to Harold Miller; they were married for 49 years and had three children. She attended nursing school in Cadillac after her children were born and was later employed with the Reed City Hospital as a nurse until her eventual retirement.

Over the years Elaine enjoyed quilting, was an avid reader, and was a member of the LeRoy United Methodist Church. One of her greatest joys was singing in the community choir. She was so proud of their Spring and Fall concerts. Elaine loved animals; she loved cats and dogs, but especially dogs.

For the past 7 years she enjoyed her winters in Florida.

Elaine is survived by her children, Shelley Hinkle and Shery Kirk; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Miller; son, Darren Miller; two half-sisters, Margie and Jo; and her half-brother, Ray Garnett.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Elaine's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be sent to Missaukee County Humane Society or the LeRoy United Methodist Church.