1/1
Elaine Lois Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEROY -- Elaine Lois Miller, 89, of LeRoy passed away Oct. 25 at Reed City Hospital.

Elaine was born June 8, 1931, in Cadillac, to Victor and Mary Garnett and was a 1949 graduate of Luther High School. On Sept. 16, 1950, she was married to Harold Miller; they were married for 49 years and had three children. She attended nursing school in Cadillac after her children were born and was later employed with the Reed City Hospital as a nurse until her eventual retirement.

Over the years Elaine enjoyed quilting, was an avid reader, and was a member of the LeRoy United Methodist Church. One of her greatest joys was singing in the community choir. She was so proud of their Spring and Fall concerts. Elaine loved animals; she loved cats and dogs, but especially dogs.

For the past 7 years she enjoyed her winters in Florida.

Elaine is survived by her children, Shelley Hinkle and Shery Kirk; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Miller; son, Darren Miller; two half-sisters, Margie and Jo; and her half-brother, Ray Garnett.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of Elaine's life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be sent to Missaukee County Humane Society or the LeRoy United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved