Elaine Marie Rutter
1963 - 2020
BIG RAPIDS — Elaine Marie Rutter, 57, of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 27, 1963, in Livonia, the daughter of Timothy and Karen (Alberts) Burger. As a child, Elaine moved with her family to Marion, and graduated from Marion High School in 1981.

Following graduation, Elaine served with the US Army for 3 years. She returned to Michigan, and later in life she earned her nursing degree. Elaine worked as an RN, and had a special love for hospice care. She was proud to be a long-time cancer survivor, and she loved her family, her pets, and her swimming pool.

In 1985, Elaine married Dennis Rutter, who survives. She is also survived by their son, Ryan (fiancée Caroline) Rutter, of St. Joseph; two sisters, Teresa (Frank) Webber, of Greenville and Debbie (Larry) Thrush, of Woodville; and several nieces and nephews.

Private family services for Elaine will be held.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made for Elara Caring Hospice.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.

 

 



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
