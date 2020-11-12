ROSE LAKE TWP. — Eldon A. Birtles, 94, of Rose Lake Township died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, surrounded by his family.

He was born July 3, 1926, in LeRoy, the son of Clyde and Francis (Gunnett) Birtles.

Eldon joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1952, after serving in Germany as a field artillery specialist.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church for many years. Eldon was a former Big Rapids Twp. Supervisor, part of the Michigan Farm Bureau, Big Rapids Antique Tractor Club and a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting and fishing in his free time. Eldon loved working on antique tractors and Volkswagens. He treasured the time he spent with all of his grandchildren.

Eldon is survived by his wife of 66 years, Dorothy; son, Randall (Carla) Birtles; daughters, Sandy (Jerry) Stoddard, and Kathy (Tim Miller) Morefield; brother, Clayton Birtles; sisters-in-law, Sharon Raymond and Phyllis Birtles; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Norman (Lucille), Ford (Wilma), Alva (Irene), James (Pat), Dorland, Harold and Dale Birtles; sister, Phyllis (Elmer) Masselink; and sister-in-law, Nancy Birtles.

A graveside service will be at noon on Thursday, Nov. 12, at Maple Hill Cemetery, 6490 Mackinaw Trail, LeRoy, MI 49655, with a visitation an hour prior. Officiants Pastor Scott Loomis and Diane Birtles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Spectrum Health Hospice, 750 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. The family asks that you bring a piece of paper with your name and address and leave it in the box provided by the funeral home (in substitution of the register book) or you can sign the guestbook, leave a condolence or share a memory on our website at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.