Eldred DuSold (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME - BIG RAPIDS
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI
49307-1844
(231)-796-8628
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Burial
Following Services
Highland View Cemetery.
Obituary
BIG RAPIDS -- Eldred H. DuSold, 88, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, formerly of Canadian Lakes, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley, in Chandler, Arizona.

He was born Dec. 1, 1930, in Crystal Lake, Illinois, the son of John and Ruth (Hopkins) DuSold, and graduated from Senn High School in Chicago.

Ed went on to earn his undergraduate and master's degrees in engineering from Northwestern University, in Evanston, Illinois, and worked for many years as a civil and city engineer.

Ed served with the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict, and retired as a Lt. Colonel after 24 years with the USAF and the Air National Guard.

Ed is survived by his son, Lee DuSold and grandson, Matt (Casey) DuSold, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and brother, Richard DuSold, of Parkridge, Illinios.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan (nee Burgess) in 2011.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 30, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor John Bookshaw officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Highland View Cemetery.

Ed's family will greet friends at the funeral home on Thursday prior to services.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Aug. 28, 2019
