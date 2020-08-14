CANADIAN LAKES -- Eleanor "Sylvia" Fuller, 92, of Canadian Lakes, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. She was born Sept. 1, 1927, in Glenwood, Minnesota, the daughter of Erick Sydney and Anna (Aslakson) Barsness.

Sylvia was an outstanding mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Taking care of people brought her great joy; she was also generous to a fault. Sylvia was a talented seamstress, making all her childrens' clothes and loved to make doll clothes for her grandchildren.

She is survived by her four children, Michael (Lynne) Fuller, of Beverly Hills, Carol Anne Fuller (Peter) Vasilenko, of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, Steven (Vicki) Fuller, of Huntsville, Alabama, and Timothy Fuller, of Houston, Texas; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Jeffrey, David and Jenni; Sara and Christin; Carrie, Melissa and Daniel; six great-grandchildren, Elowen, Lydia, Kaj, Louisa, Penelope, and Eleanor; and a niece, Elaine Barsness.

Sylvia was a 1945 graduate from Glenwood High School in Glenwood, Minnesota. She earned her bachelor's degree in math and history from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. She married Ray Fuller on July 23, 1950, in Glenwood, and celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary just last year. Together they and their four children made their home in several states throughout the country including Iowa, Minnesota and New Jersey.

Sylvia began her teaching career in Postville, Iowa, and continued teaching when the family moved to Middletown, New Jersey. Sylvia taught at junior high and high school in Middletown. She was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1988 while at Middletown High School South. Sylvia retired with Ray in 1990, and moved to Canadian Lakes.

She enjoyed knitting and cross stitch, and she was an avid reader. Sylvia was a member of the Canadian Lakes Quilt Club, Lutheran World Relief Quilters, earning special recognition for making more than 1,000 quilts, and the Canadian Lakes Bridge Club. She and Ray were members of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Big Rapids and most recently Chapel of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Mecosta.

Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Fuller, on Dec. 18, 2019; parents; sister, Lois Barsness; and brother, Eugene Barsness.

Due to the COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held. Sylvia will be laid to rest at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids.

