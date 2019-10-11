BIG RAPIDS -- Eleanor R. Baumunk, 91, of Big Rapids, passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

She was born Sept. 16, 1928, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Harry and Bessie (Robison) Baumunk, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1946. Eleanor was a long-time employee at Consumers Energy, retiring from there after 36 years. She then had a part-time job at Reed City State Bank, before retiring in 1999.

Eleanor was an avid bowler for more than 45 years, joining her first team, Kingsley's Grocery, in 1944, while still in high school. She also bowled on the Schuberg Agency team for 42 years, and was a member of the WBIC for 45 years. Eleanor also enjoyed golf and was a member of Meceola Country Club for more than 25 years.

Her favorite hobby was indoor and outdoor Christmas decorating, which she enjoyed doing for many years. Neighbors and passersby enjoyed the unique creations she displayed. Eleanor also enjoyed making decorations for family and friends, the art of carpentry, crafts, her yard and flowers.

Eleanor joined St. Mary Catholic Church in 2003, and soon after, became a eucharistic minister. She was very active ministering to the residents at Altercare, who she loved so very much, and to shut-ins.

She is survived by her special sister-in-law, Elaine Baumunk; and many special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Eva Stockwell Baumunk; her brothers, Lawrence Baumunk and Glenn Stockwell; and her sisters, Lora Gould and Lula Spohn.

A mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Big Rapids, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Highland View Cemetery. Eleanor's family will greet friends beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name for St. Mary Catholic Church.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.