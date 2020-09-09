1/
Eleanore Anne Harthan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eleanore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

BIG RAPIDS — Eleanore Anne Harthan, 98, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born in Aurora, Illinois, on Feb. 23, 1922 to Frank and Hildegarde Hartman.

In 1939, she married Miles Henry Harthan. In 1955, they moved to Michigan, and later settled in Big Rapids in 1971. Eleanore managed the Whitmark Catalog Store until it's closing.

Eleanore loved her family, gardening, and was an avid Civil War enthusiast and collector.

She is survived by her son, Lon (Virginia) Harthan; sister, Charlotte (Hartman) Mihalka, of Montgomery, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles; sons, Thomas and Garry; and daughter, Sandra Steinburg.

Cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved