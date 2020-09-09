BIG RAPIDS — Eleanore Anne Harthan, 98, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. She was born in Aurora, Illinois, on Feb. 23, 1922 to Frank and Hildegarde Hartman.

In 1939, she married Miles Henry Harthan. In 1955, they moved to Michigan, and later settled in Big Rapids in 1971. Eleanore managed the Whitmark Catalog Store until it's closing.

Eleanore loved her family, gardening, and was an avid Civil War enthusiast and collector.

She is survived by her son, Lon (Virginia) Harthan; sister, Charlotte (Hartman) Mihalka, of Montgomery, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Miles; sons, Thomas and Garry; and daughter, Sandra Steinburg.

Cremation will take place and no public services will be held.

The family is being cared for by Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home.