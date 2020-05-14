Elizabeth A. Boyer
REED CITY -- Elizabeth A. Boyer, 69, of Reed City, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at her home.She was born July 30, 1950, in Riverton, Wyoming, the daughter of Albert and Lois (Tyrey) Dickinson. Elizabeth was raised and graduated high school in Wyoming.She married Kenneth N. Boyer on July 29, 1982, in Green River, Wyoming.Elizabeth was employed by PaciCorp as a coal miner for 17 years.Together, she and Ken moved back to Reed City in 2000 to make their home.Elizabeth was a member of Reed City Baptist Church, Moose Lodge 705, and a volunteer at the INC Spot. She enjoyed sewing, fishing, hunting and was an avid collector.Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 32 years, Kenneth N. Boyer, of Reed City; son, David (Kimberley) Dickinson, of Montana; six step-children, Kristine Boyer, of Grand Rapids, Alice Domine, of Grand Rapids, Michelle (Dirk) Hockau, of Spring Lake, Timothy Brown, of Wyoming, Tammy (Tracy) Inman, of Wyoming, and Patty (Jerry) Brogdon, of Wyoming; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Kenneth (Marilyn) Dickinson, of Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tyrey Brown; grandson, Shawn Brogdon; and nine siblings.A memorial service will be planned for a later date.Cremation and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.Due to the pandemic and no public services being allowed, now more than ever it is important to take the time to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 14, 2020.
