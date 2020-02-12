REED CITY -- Elizabeth "Betty" L. (Ross) Eichenberg, 85, of Reed City, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Texas.

She was born Feb. 4, 1935, in Nevada, Missouri, the daughter of Lawrence and Wynonne (Milton) Delfs.

Betty married Ronald Eichenberg on June 21, 1980, in Stanwood, and together they raised their family in the Stanwood and Mecosta areas. Betty dedicated herself to being a wife, mother and stepmother.

She is survived by her children, Pamela (David) Biller, of Coopersville, James (Judy) Ross, of Gowen, and Owen (Patti) Ross, of Texas; stepchildren, Wilma (Don) Mekkes, of Rodney, Linda (Dar) Wernette, of Remus, Sue (Jay Smiecinski) Snavley, of Mecosta, and Joyce Eichenberg-Oakley, of Mecosta; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; ten step-grandchildren; many step-great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence Delfs, of Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; brother; two sisters; stepson; and husband, Ronald Eichenberg, in 2016.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday. Betty will be laid to rest at Davenport Cemetery, Barton Township, Newaygo County.

Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's name to .

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.