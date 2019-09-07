BARRYTON -- Elizabeth Sadie "Liz" Hayward, of Barryton, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, surrounded by her family at 99.

Elizabeth was born in Midland on Sept. 1, 1920, the daughter of Delos and Grace (Vansant) Sperow. She was one of 11 children in the Sperow family who lost their father at a young age. This made her stronger during the Great Depression years.

When Elizabeth was 17, she married Gailord Nelson, grandson of Bird and Billy Redick, of Barryton. They raised their two girls in Remus and owned and operated the Remus Barber Shop until 1965. In partnership with Russ and Wilma Myrberg, they purchased property on Lost Lake and developed the area known as Lofty Haven. Gailord and Elizabeth were amateur archaeologists, which led them to find many beautiful arrowheads in and around the local area.

Elizabeth is survived by two loving daughters, Linda (Mark) Gardner, of Barryton and Lana (Marvin) Dutmers, of Remus; seven grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, 14 great-great-grandchildren, five great-great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was preceded in death by her father, Delos Sperow; her mother, Grace (Orrie) Needles; her husband, Gailord Nelson; nine siblings, Blanche, Gail, Vera, Don, Earl, Art, Marie, Oral, Bob and an infant sister, Shirley Alta.

Elizabeth loved animals -- especially dogs and cats -- and never turned away a hungry or needy animal. She enjoyed gardening and fishing when she was younger. She had a good sense of humor and would do anything to help others. Elizabeth delighted in the interaction with all of her grandchildren.

Elizabeth, being one of Jehovah's Witnesses, shared in speaking to all who would listen to the Bible's wonderful hope for the future of mankind.

Everyone is invited to a time of fellowship from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Barryton Senior Center, 71 Northern Ave. Memorials in Liz's name can be made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.

Share a memory by clicking the guestbook tab on Elizabeth's page on the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton website, daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.