Ella Rose Hutton
1937 - 2020
BIG RAPIDS -- Ella Rose Hutton, 83, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

She was born Nov. 2, 1937, in Detroit, the daughter of John Ward and Rosella Westcott.

She graduated from Cody High School in 1955, married and started a family.

In 1986 she married Harvey Hutton and settled together near Big Rapids.

Ella worked for the Big Rapids Public Schools as their business manager for several years until her retirement in 1999. She was part of the Red Hat Society, the Big Rapids AMVETS and Blue Star Mothers. One of the greatest joys in Ella's life was her family. She enjoyed boating, hunting, fishing, crocheting, family games and baking. She was a happy, caring, loving woman who will be deeply missed.

Ella is survived by her husband, Harvey; son, John (Nancy) Gahrs; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; step-daughter, Leanne (Douglas) Cicillian; son-in-law, Michael Saum; brother-in-law, Owen "Chip" Pelham; and two nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Ward Westcott IV; daughter, Julie Saum; great-grandchild, Jaxon Saum; and sister, Julie Ann Pelham.

In keeping with Ella's wishes, no public services will be held. Cards may be sent to the family directly or in the care of the Fields-McKinley Funeral and Cremation Services, Newaygo Chapel, who is caring for the family.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fields-McKinley Funeral and Cremation Services
226 State Rd
Newaygo, MI 49337
(231) 652-5613
