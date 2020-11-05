1/1
Ellen May Shroyer
BIG RAPIDS -- Ellen May Shroyer, 82, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at her home in Norwich Township.

She was born Feb. 20, 1938, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Evan and Iva (Hiller) Traynor, and lived near Hungerford Lake most of her life.

For many years, Ellen worked at Fitzsimmons Manufacturing until retiring in 2003.

She was an avid reader and gardener, and really enjoyed Tuesday Movie Night with her sister-in-law, Donna.

Ellen is survived by her five children, Kim (John) Tompsett, of Pierson, Cheryl Cross, of Hudsonville, John (Kathleen) Shroyer, of Sand Lake, Jim (Diane) Shroyer, of Big Rapids, and Misty (Troy) Pack, of Rockford; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Donna Traynor, of Big Rapids; and many nieces and nephews.

Ellen was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sara Cross; four brothers; and two sisters.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Burial will follow in the Hiller Cemetery near Brohman. Ellen's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, until time of services.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to a charity of choice. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 5, 2020.
