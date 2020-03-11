BIG RAPIDS -- Ellery Ernst Vargo, 80, formerly of Big Rapids, passed away Sunday, March 8.

Ellery was born Nov. 23, 1939, in Detroit, the son of Louie and Ermy (Emkjer) Vargo.

He is survived by his daughter Linda (Jan) Davis; sons, Raymond (Lorelie) Vargo, Wayne (Mary Sue) Vargo, and Doug (Lori) Vargo; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; his brother, Bobby; and sisters, Carol, Nancy, Susan, and Sandy.

Ellery was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia, in 2014.

Ellery will be laid to rest in the Hungerford Cemetery. The family will have a private graveside service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Azpira Place of Breton, 4352 Breton Road S.E., Kentwood, MI 49512.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.