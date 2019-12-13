BIG RAPIDS -- Emma Jean May, 90, passed away at the Brook of Big Rapids on Dec. 10, 2019.

She was born April 9, 1929, in Reed City, the eldest child of Seamer and Olive (Rees) Stickler. With eight younger sisters and brothers to boss around, she developed strong leadership skills at an early age. Jean's husband Wayne, who preceded her in death in 2017, and her three children were the main beneficiaries of her determined guidance, but she wasn't bashful about sharing advice with anyone who seemed to need it! She also had a gentler side that knew when you needed love more than words. She made the world a happier place for all of us.

Jean was a 1946 graduate of Remus Consolidated School. She married Wayne Blakeslee May in 1948, and they were happily married for nearly 70 years. They had three children, Sandra Roberts, of Mecosta, David (Linda) May, of Remus, and Daniel (Jill) May, of Remus.

Jean worked for 27 years as a school secretary at Chippewa Hills School District. She was a member of Sylvester Community Church, a life member of the Order of Eastern Star, a Sunday School teacher for more than 30 years, a Cub Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader and a fantastic wife, mother and grandmother.

Jean was everyone's friend. She could enter a room filled with strangers and immediately start a conversation that would include everyone. She could cheer you up and make you laugh till your sides hurt. Jean had a very tender heart and would give away anything she had if she met someone who needed it more. She loved to shop and surprise people with little gifts, and all the great-grandchildren knew there would be something special waiting for them whenever they visited her.

Jean would tell everyone how lucky she was to be able to get around without a cane or walker and to still be a good driver at 90! She was proud of her cooking and baking skills, and will be looking down to see if we're following her recipes correctly.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sister, Ada May; and brothers Glenn and Jerry Stickler.

She is survived by three children; sisters, Nelda Stratz, Alma Henning and Linda Knobloch; and brothers Lloyd and Jack Stickler.

Jean leaves behind to treasure her memory seven grandchildren, Leah Werner, Sara Callaghan, Laura Shann, Michael Roberts and Sadie, Moriah and Sage May; nine great-grandchildren, Isabel and Elaina Werner, Anna and Emma Callaghan, Kellan and Brady Shann, and Danielle, Parker and Mayson Roberts; and too many friends to count.

We will miss her fun and mischief -- but we know she's with God in Heaven and she's still watching out for us!

We invite you to celebrate Jean's life with us at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Sylvester Community Church in Mecosta, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church, with Reverend Richard Taylor and Reverend Simon Endacott officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Emma Jean's name to the Sylvester Community Church.

Cremation and care entrusted to Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at daggettiglbertfuneralhome.com.