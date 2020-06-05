Emma Lou Gilbreath
DETROIT --  Emma Lou Gilbreath, 90, formerly of Paris, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at her son's residence in Detroit.

Emma is survived by six children and numerous grandchildren and other family members.

Her husband, Oren, preceded her in death on June 21, 2019.

Private family services with burial will be at the Pine Plains Cemetery in Big Rapids.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Big Rapids Eagles Aerie No. 2535.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

